Foremost Islamic cleric Sheik Abdullahi Isah has slammed on those conspiring to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari led government, while hinting that there is a grand campaign to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari administration by some politicians across the country.

He stated this at a media parley with select journalists in Minna, Niger state on the state of the nation and the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in addressing the myriads of challenges in the country.

“The bulk of the security challenges in the country have political undertones, and they are perpetuated by some select few that are not happy with the administrative style of President Muhammadu Buhari that has placed the interest of the ordinary Nigerians as a top priority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my opinion, this is the only sin that President Muhammadu Buhari has committed since he assumed leadership of the country in 2015. And they have consequently ganged up against him to undermine the security architecture in the country.”

The cleric further added that some politicians are not happy with the success recorded in the war against insurgency in North-East Nigeria because of what they have been benefiting over the years.

“The successes recorded in northeast Nigeria didn’t go down well with the patrons of the Boko Haram group because of what they have been befitting over the years. For them, President Muhammadu Buhari has caused their tap of honey to seize to flow, and they have consequently constituted themselves as clogs in the wheel of our progress.”

“We are all in this country, and we are witness to the fact that in less than two years all the local government areas hitherto under the control of the Boko Haram group were reclaimed by the Nigerian military, including their operational headquarters in Sambisa forest. And I am shocked that instead of these individuals to be appreciative of the efforts to keep Nigerian safe, they have been furiously promoting other acts of criminalities in the country all in the bid to discredit the president and paint a picture of incompetence.”

The cleric advised Nigerians to extend their support to the government in its efforts to keep the country safe and united.

“The task before all well-meaning Nigerians is to ensure that they support the government to defeat those that are against our peace and progress. Nigerians must see this as a collective endeavour because the country belongs to all of us and not a select few.”

“Nigerians must also resist those individuals that are promoting criminal activities in the form of bandits and kidnappers which remains the only way they can destroy the country since the incapacitation of the Boko Haram group by the Nigerian Military.”

Sheik Abdullahi also commended the Service Chiefs for their relentless efforts towards keeping Nigeria safe. “We must also appreciate the Service Chiefs in the country who have been tireless in their pursuit to keep the country safe for all despite the avalanche of conspiracies against it.”

“I pray that Allah visits all those that are against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with severe punishment for their evil deeds before the year 2021. If they don’t change their ways, they will meet their waterloo in very disgraceful circumstances.”

It would be recalled there has been heightened acts of criminalities across the country in recent times amid calls for the resignation of the Service Chiefs in the country.