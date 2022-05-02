A renowned Islamic Scholar in Sokoto, Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukwa, in defiance of the Sultan of Sokoto’s directive on moon sighting yesterday led his followers in two raka’at Eid prayer.

The fiery cleric in his sermon said they have confirmed the sighting of new crescent in many places in Nigeria and the neighbouring countries.

The Sultan had announced on Saturday that, there was no report on the Shawwal moon sighting received from anywhere in the country by the moon sighting committee which Musa Lukwa, however rejected. According to Sheikh Lukwa, the new moon was sighted in many places within Sokoto State.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid prayer, he said, “The new moon was sighted at Fakku and Wauru in Kebbe and Gada local government areas respectively.

“There was one lecturer of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto who confirmed to us that, the new moon was sighted at the main campus of the university.

“Even from our neighbouring state, Kebbi, we received report on the new moon. This is why we decided to break our fast and observe the prayer in compliance with the authentic Hadith of the Holy Prophet.”

