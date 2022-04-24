A former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed, has praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for ensuring peace and tranquility in the state.

He said the prevailing peace in Ilorin, the state capital was as a result of the deliberate decision of the governor not to indulge or harbouring political thugs.

Mohammed who spoke in Ilorin during the 2022 Ramadan lecture organised by the Ibagun Progressives Union (IPU) in Okelele area of Ilorin, expressed delight that the activities of political thugs are no longer visible in the state.

“Today, our people, including the very important personalities are moving freely in Ilorin metropolis without fear of being harassed by thugs.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has shown good example by not indulging or harbouring political thugs as was the practice in the past,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of IPU, Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, said the Ramadan lecture was organised to bring the people of Ibagun/ Okelele community together without any political consideration.

He restated the commitment of the union to the progress and development of Ibagun/Okelele community.