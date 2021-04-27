BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

An Islamic cleric, Sheik Muyideen Salman Husayn has applauded the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for being committed to human, capital and infrastructure development.

The Cleric who doubled as the Chief Imam of Offa also hailed the government’s social intervention programmes which had impacted greatly on the lives of the people.

He acknowledged the government for taking governance to the grassroots, particularly to the doorsteps of the masses through its numerous people-oriented programmes.

Sheik Salman who delivered the sermon during the Special Ramadan Lecture organised by the state leadership of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, Osun Chapter said it was good to know that the Governor had taken the people’s welfare to the front burner.

In his remarks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola called for constitutional review in line with the peculiarities of each of the states of the federation.

Governor Oyetola, who threw his weight behind the call for establishment of community police, said the time had come for the Governors to be constitutionally empowered as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states.