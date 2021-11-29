Vice president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and national leader of the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) Prophet Isah El-Buba has commended the National Assembly for getting it right this time by recommending direct primaries in the new Electoral Act Amendment Bill sent to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He advocated for the next president of Nigeria to come from the southern region to ensure equity in the Nigerian Project.

In an interview with newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital at the weekend, Prophet El-Buba said the current president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim is from the north and by 2023, will complete his two terms in office as such, a Christian from the South should be supported to become the next president of Nigeria.

El-Buba said the president from the southern part of the country should be a leader that would go into politics because of what he can do for the people of this country, not just a politician whose quest for going into politics is for selfish pursuits.

The clergyman added that people of like minds are already working round the clock to make sure that those that will be voted into power in Nigeria in 2023, are people that have what it takes to represent the interest of the people of Nigeria at all levels of government.

He said the arguments of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors against direct primaries are nothing but fears of losing grip of the system in their states.