Ondo State police command has arrested a 61-year-old cleric, Famakinwa Ajayi, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl at Ogbese town in Akure North local government area.

The pastor who allegedly defiled the girl was said to have slept with her in an open market square.

Parading the suspect before journalists in Akure, the spokesperson of the police command, Mrs Funmi Odunlami said the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

She said the victim narrated how the suspect was the one who deflowered her in his house and had taken her to a market square at night and had carnal knowledge of her under the pretence of taking her for spiritual deliverance.

She said, “Famakinwa Ajayi aged 61 years who is a clergyman impregnated the sixteen year- old girl.

“The suspect confessed to having slept with her once in his living room. He will soon be charged to court for prosecution”, she stated.

