General overseer of Summit Bible Church, Abuja, Andy Osakwe, has called on Christians to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria and renew their faith in God and be at peace with other citizens.

He gave the charge at the opening ceremony of an eight-day conference organised by the church.

In an interview with journalists at the event, he said the aim of the conference with the theme, “Revival”, was to reawaken the believer’s zeal to serve God and renew the faith, peace and love that would translate to nation building.

Represented by the head of publicity committee, Kingsley Bangwell, the general overseer, said “The Summit Church is sending a message of love and revival of faith among Nigerians which would transcend unto nation building.”

“What we hope to do through this conference is to pass across the message of reviving the love and peace that was once felt across the country,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osakwe lamented incessant killings and high spate of insecurity and inflation in the country and admonished the government to take strategic steps to alleviate the high rate of inflation, which stems from the insecurity and farmers-herders clashes.

He said the government needs to tackle the insurgency, food scarcity, spike in food prices in the country. He noted that because of insecurity in the country occasioned by farmers/herders conflicts, farmers have abandoned their farms, saying this should not be happening.

“Cattle rearing business is a viable one, and if well-organised can create job opportunities, exporting potential, huge tax returns hence the government needs to be strategic in addressing these issues,” he added.

He appealed to the government to do more in diversifying the economy as over reliance on oil was dealing a drastic blow on the citizenry.

“There are notable things that need to be done concerning the economic situation in the country. You can imagine beans being sold at over N1,000 per mudu. The masses are suffering under the toll of inflation and this is because of our over reliance on oil, and imported goods weighs on our economy so badly. Imagine importing refined petroleum products after exporting crude.

“We are a consuming nation and this is not helpful, as it affects every facet of society, as we can see from the rate of inflation. What the government needs to do is reduce our pressure on imports, export other non-oil products and facilitate the production of our own products. Though change might not be immediate, it will help to alleviate the pains of the average Nigerian,” he said.

To Christians, he admonished them to get ready as the end time is near, adding that “the focal point of the programme is to lead people to Christ and for this to happen, we must live in peace, love and preach the gospel as the devil is waiting with open hands to welcome droves of persons in hell, hence Christians and people all over the world should all be ready to meet with Jesus.”