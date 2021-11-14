The General Overseer, Salvation of Christ Mission Assembly (SCMA), Pastor Peter Olaniyan, has called on Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance and shun ethnic rivalry.

Olaniyan gave the advice in Akure yesterday at a news conference to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the church.

He said the people should pray for the nation in the face of numerous problems bedeviling the country and shun bigotry.

He charged the federal government to be innovative in curbing the incessant attacks on innocent citizens.

“To attain greater heights as a nation, we must imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another. Because, as Nigerians, everyone needs to put down their responsibility and make sacrifices of love that is what will solve the problem. If we continue to fight one another or go to the media to attack one another, it will never take us anywhere because God is love. We must radiate that love all around and begin to influence the society through love then everything will begin to take position,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clergyman called on affluent Nigerians to show love and kindness to people around them, especially less privileged and vulnerable citizens.

“Both the rich and poor must take to consideration that not only when you are rich that you can take care of people. We must be our brothers keeper and that’s what will make us become one,” he said.

On the anniversary, Olaniyan said SCMA is an Apostolic and Evangelical Christian Church, founded on Nov. 16, 1971, by Apostle Esther Badejoko Oluwagbamilowoiya, who died on April 17, 2019.

“The vision of the church is raising leaders, shaping vision and influencing the society through Christ. This is to ignite Christ-centred movements among God’s people in order to display His glory and advance His Kingdom throughout the world,” he said.

The cleric added that the Church would visit Orphanages, the less privileged and charity homes on Monday at 10:00 a.m. as a sign of love which the ministry is known for. (NAN)