2022: A DIVINE SPECTACLE-OLUKOYA

The general overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide (MFM) Dr. Daniel .K Olukoya, has described the year 2022 as a year of becoming ‘A Divine Spectacle’. He backed his prophecy with scriptures from 1 Corinthians 4:9, John 3:8, Job 9:10 and Exodus 15:11

Giving a brief idea of the prophetic picture of the year, he said, ‘This year is a subtle year, a dribbling and a two phased year. It is a year for true sons of God to have a voice. It is a year of new and better things for the children of God who will serve him wholeheartedly in year 2022. It is a year of falling away of the old and the emergence of the new.

The Lord said new, accurate, prophetic voices will emerge, not like what we have now. The Lord says that for many, all the doors that were shut against them shall be forced opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declaring that the year shall be a year of new beginning for many, he called for serious prayers against strange and great movement in the waters, in the rain, in the river, and in the sea. ‘It is a year of positive dislocation; some will be dislocated, they will think it is for evil but it shall be for good.

The servant of God who urged Nigerians to sort themselves out warned them against playing blame game with God in year 2022. He further said, ‘We need to pray really hard to prevent another COVID-like situation or anything that is similar to it. Adding that Exodus 19:5-6 will play out very well as supernatural protection, provision and preservation will take place.

While declaring that it is a year for the saints to shine as light, he said, ‘corruptions, evil plots and schemes will be exposed in a massive way. So, key into your positions as light and salt of the earth.

Olukoya revealed that the rage of marine powers, releasing seven (7) deadly spirits have started releasing them already. – Sexual perversion and immorality, insanity, confusion, lying spirits and infirmity, mammon spirits, adversity and conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to Nigerians to pray fervently to avoid useless wars, adding that all over the world, hard-core occultic powers and ritualists will be put to open shame. As the wailing cry of the saints will trigger divine mercy.

‘There will be cleansing and purging in the house of God. Laughter will take the places where sorrows have dwelt for a very long time. The Lord said it will be a rain of babies for those expectant parents and there will be mysterious breakthroughs for them.

It is a year of uncommon divine favour. We need to pray to avert friendly nations disagreeing and betraying each other and going into war. It will be a year of drought for those without store houses. There will be massive shakings that will expose hypocrisy and corruption in the house of God. We need to pray against inflation and starvation. We need to pray against massive political instability which will put a lot of people in disarray.

He said, ‘One other thing that came up in the radar is that we need to pray seriously for marriages. The devil has planned a stormy year for marriages. For any power that wants Nigeria to sink shall sink, and any power that wants Nigeria to die shall die; they will drink their own blood and eat their own flesh, until they are drunk with it.

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye in his prophecies for the year 2022 said, ‘

ADVERTISEMENT

A YEAR OF EMERGENCE OF PREVIOUSLY KNOWN STARS- ADEBOYE

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who also released his prophecies for the new year grouped his prophetic utterances into three categories of personal, Nigeria, and intercontinental.

For personal, Adeboye said, “More than 80 per cent of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.

He said, “This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars. In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance). Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50 per cent.”

For Nigeria, he said, “You don’t make omelet without breaking eggs.”

On the Intercontinental scene, Adeboye said, “The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year. There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible,” he added.

A YEAR OF FULL BLAST MANIFESTATION, END OF STRUGGLES-OYEDEPO

Also, the general overseer of the Living Faith aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, aslso made some prophetic declarations for the New Year 2022 during the church’s 2021 crossover service in Canaan land, Ota in Ogun State.

Bishop Oyedepo said believers shall never require pity from anywhere. Hear him,”I believe everyone will be crossing over to new realms. You will never require pity from anywhere anymore. You will never be seen as a liability anymore

“I see you riding prosperously and in majesty all through the New Year, you are entering into.

In 2022, whatever can’t stop the way against God can’t stop the way against you. The last defeat you saw is the last you will ever know. Every limitation on your path clears away for you in 2022. You shall not suffer the scourge of stagnation, the scourge of failure.

“No more weeping in your life and household. The days of your mourning are over. This coming Year 2022, you will manifest full blast as a sign and wonder to your world. Every arrow of the wicked that targets your life and family shall be returning 7-fold to their source. Your days of struggles are over.

The Year 2022 shall mark the end of your struggles over every issue of life. Your days of struggles are finally over.”

A YEAR OF OVERFLOWING GRACE AND GLORY-ENENCHE

On his part, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche has declared judgment on enemies of the nation Nigeria. Pastor Enenche said those tormenting Nigeria and Nigerians will not see the end of the year 2022.

The cleric who declared the 2022 the year of ‘Overflowing Grace and Glory’ also declared war on every killer in Nigeria.

He said, “Where blood is wasted, yours shall not be wasted. We declare the death of every killer in this nation. Every enemy of this nation, shall not cross this year.”

2022: YEAR OF GENERAL PEACE/ RESTORATION

The founder and general overseer of Garden of Love and Deliverance Ministry located in Masaka, Nasarawa State, Prophet Sunday Balogun, has said that Nigeria will experience general peace and restoration this year 2022, despite the challenges of insecurity and high cost of goods and services experienced in 2021.

The prophet who gave this prophecy during the 2021 Crossover Night, said that Nigeria has found mercy and favour in the sight of God and that peace will be restored to the nation, which will in 2023 bring a leader ordained by God that would move the country forward to a greater height.

The prophet is known to have made several prophecies that have come to pass within and outside Nigeria, in 2019, he prophesied the emergence of COVID-19 which claimed the lives of millions of people around the world, the emergence of US President, Joe Biden, amongst other prophecies.

Balogun said that the issues of insecurity and kidnappings will be a thing of the past this year 2022, that even if they will happen, it will not be as it was in 2021 when kidnapping and insecurity were rampant and people were living in fear.

“God desires that Nigerians should humble themselves and pray, that they should see Him as the only One who can solve our problems and embrace Him as God. If we embrace God and seek His face, God will bring to pass what He has promised us.

“What we lack in Nigeria is that when negative things are happening, instead of turning to God, we will be apportioning blames to the government and others. Instead of praying, we will be criticising the government,” he said.

He further said that the economy would be more difficult this new year, but that money would be in circulation for people to take care of themselves despite the harsh economy that would be experienced.

“Although the prices of foodstuff, goods, and services would be more expensive as compared to 2021, things would be easy for Nigerians. In 2022, the majority of Nigerians would be happy, because God said He has given Nigeria comfort, a great comfort that would be felt in almost every home,” he said.

A YEAR OF SUPERNATURAL DOUBLE PORTION- OBIEKE

For witness Kenpaul Obieke, a great revivalist and a prominent preacher of the Lord’s second coming, the year 2022 is a year of super- supernatural double portion. He said, ‘By the Holy Spirit, out of the belly, the innermost heart will flow divine enablement, wisdom and understanding, power to accomplish the impossible. No matter what the world is facing in 2022, because you have this divine insight, by God’s grace, you will excel in double way in Jesus name

Don’t forget that everything that happened in the life of Jesus our king happened supernaturally. Don’t expect the ordinary, anticipate the supernatural. Past challenges or so called problems are not the carryover.

PRESIDENT BUHARI’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE A FORMER VICE PRESIDENT- ECHINA

Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of the Ark of Resurrection Power International Gospel Church, New Karu, Nasarawa State, Apostle Johnson Echina, has declared that the person who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 will be a former vice president of Nigeria.

According to Apostle Echina, the next president will be someone who is familiar with the villa and Nigeria and has worked as vice president of the country.

In his prophecy for the year 2022 which was televised live in the Church social media platform (Facebook) Apostle Echina, said he sees the people of Nigeria celebrating Nigerian next leader will be a former vice president.

He said,”The next Nigerian president will be a former VP. He is someone who has been there and knows what to do. As Nigerians brace up for the 2022 , insecurity and poverty will decline.

“The year 2022 is a deciding year for Nigeria and Nigerians. It is also a year that will be covered by political activities because the people who will emerged leaders will know their fate this year. I see insecurity and poverty declining. I also see Nigerians celebrating both this year and next year because the person that will emerged president is a person familiar with the villa and knows the running of the government.

Echina who declared the theme for the 2022 as “Year of Exceeding Greatness,” said by all calculations, the person that will be the next president will get a direction this year.

“He will emerged as the candidate this year. So, this is a year that decision will be made and I see people rejoicing.’’

A YEAR OF MULTIPLE RECOGNITIONS, DROWNING- ISONG

In the same vein, , the general overseer, Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) Calabar, and the national publicity secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Dr. Gospel Emmah Isong said in his 2022 prophecies that 2022 will be a year of many recognitions said strange disease shall breakout in some parts of East Africa beginning from Kenya that will affect infant mortality, hence, the need for Nigerians to pray against it spread.

He prayed that the error of one man will not rob Bayelsa State of the glory of God in the spirit realm. ‘Be careful about rebellion, those of you who belong to the sheep fold, God says he hates rebellion because it’s like witchcraft. In Akwa Ibom state, the plans of the mighty shall flourish. The church shall be divided but God in between shall have his way. He says by February I will declare my will to the people of Akwa Ibom and within a few months I will show myself. The powers of the mighty will fall and the weapons of war will also perish.

Stiil on Akwa Ibom State, he said oil shall drop only on the head of David and not on his senior brother Eliab. For you may have money but not the oil. You control the money but God controls the oil.

In Cross River State he said, ‘ The house shall be divided against itself. The anointed shall be accepted and the selected and appointed shall be rejected. The people of Cross River shall rejoice. They shall say we have not had such a time like this before. There shall be promotion of the faithful especially those who serve God.

There will lock up some parastatals in the state . Celebrities will be poisoned in 2022, the Lord says mind where you eat.

Government will get worried about Cross dressers and want to clamp down on them.

We pray against incessant truck accidents, the Lord gave me this prophesy few months ago . 20.In 2022, cocaine cartels and drug rings of very rich people, in 2021 it was the Yahoo big boys that were exposed, in 2022 the drug big boys will be exposed. Daura will be moved to Calabar.

Many of our celebrities will be attacked for nudity, there will be a public outcry against the nakedness on our screens.

People will win awards and 2022 will be a year of many recognitions. ISWAP will be in trouble this year and their hideouts will be exposed, their operational base burnt and people released. Chinese technology will bring some sort of ease to transportation in Nigeria and I hope this does not come at a price. Women also in rural areas will benefit. Unprecedented unity among the Annang people of Akwa Ibom state, a full reconciliation all in preparation for the coming elections.

‘There will be heavy rainfall in this part of the South South especially in Akwa Ibom . Pray for our family lord Prelate Emeritus Sunday Mbang, his enemies shall not survive 2022.

Unnecessary controversy and complications arising from COVID-19 vaccinations will continue leading to mass rejection of the vaccines.

A certain governor in the South -south will win an award In science and technology, it will be so vast that his state will be proud of him. The body of Christ will be more united in 2022 than before

Student activism and unionism will reach its peak in 2022 and we pray it will not lead to mass protest and revolution as other years especially in Unical, university of Ibadan,and Illorin.

There is a demon in the water that will cause drowning, those who like swimming pray over a water before swimming so that the demon of drowning will not come near your household. Those who pray over a water will go in and come out.

Electoral process will be shaken and unknown names will be thrown up in the process. It will not be by might or power but by the spirit of the lord.