Clerics from various Christian denominations have called for responsible parenting in Nigeria.

They spoke yesterday at different fora to the Father’s Day, which is observed by Christian worldwide.

In his sermon, the pastor in charge of the First Baptist Church (FB), Gwagwalada, Abuja, Revd Deji Oyelami, advised Christian fathers to be steadfast in prayers and supplication to God to enable them overcome challenges in their endeavours.

In the sermon on Sunday titled: “The Kneeling Father”, Oyelami described prayer and faith as keys to a successful life.

The cleric expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of some Christian fathers to prayers and genuine service to God.

Similarly, Rev. Fr. Peter Agholor, said challenges are used by God to prepare Christians for higher glory.

Delivering a homily at the Catholic Church of the Ascension, Asaba, Delta State yesterday, the priest said it is not wrong for Christians to face challenges.

He said, “That you are a father today was made possible by God and what a man needs from the wife is respect. The easiest way to a man’s heart is respect and with respect, your husband will respect you and cater for the home.”

A Methodist cleric, Ver Rev Osondu Ekweremadu, has urged husbands to always spend time with their wives to spice up their marriages.

Ekweremadu made the call in Enugu during a sermon to mark the Father’s Day at the Central Methodist church, Uwani, Enugu.

Speaking on the topic, “There’s Work”, Ekweremadu said many men no longer give attention to their wives and children but in the pursuit of economic gains.

In Benin, Edo State, the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu said father’s days should be used to remind all fathers on the need to live by good example both at home and in public in building a society “we will all be proud of.”

Shaibu who fielded questions from newsmen on Father’s Day ceremony where he served as altar boy at the St Paul Catholic in Benin City said the process by Governor Godwin Obaseki in appointing cabinet members is underway.

He said the delay in the formation of a cabinet by Obaseki was his position that those who would serve in his administration should be nominated by the people at the grassroots and not himself imposing commissioners on them.