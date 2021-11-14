Prominent clerics on Sunday extolled the virtues of the late civilian governor of Kwara State, Admiral Mohammed Lawal (rtd).

The clerics, Sheikh AbdulRasheed Oniwasi Agbaye and Imam Idi-Ape, Sheik Muhammad Adisa Salihu, spoke at the 15th year memorial prayer for Lawal in Ilorin, the state capital.

They said the usual crowd that always besiege the venue of the memorial prayers for the late politician was a clear manifestation of his positive impact on the lives of many people during his lifetime.

Sheik Oniwasi Agbaye urged politicians and public office-holders in the country to emulate the late Lawal’s exemplary conduct when he governed Kwara State.

He recalled how Lawal empowered artisans, transporters, youths, women, clerics, and local contractors during his reign between 1999 – 2003.

The Imam Idi-Ape, Sheikh Muhammad Adida Salihu, who led the prayer session, prayed Allah to continue to repose the soul of Governor Lawal.

Describing Lawal’s philantrophic gesture as legendary, Sheik Salihu asked his children to sustain his legacies which he noted, has endeared him to many, even in death.

Incumbent Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, was represented at the event by the secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Sha’aba Jibril, Dr Muhammed Ghali Alaaya and three special advisers – Alh Ibrahim Danmaigoro (Religion), Alh Bashir Adigun (Political Communications) and Alh Saadu Salahu (

Strategy).