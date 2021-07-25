Prominent Islamic clerics on Sunday in Ilorin, Kwara State extolled the virtues of the late first lawyer of northern extraction, Alh AGF AbdulRazaq.

This is just as they condemned the action of some miscreants, who attempted to disrupt the Eid prayer on Sallah Day for political reasons.

They asked those concerned to seek for the forgiveness of God, insisting that their actions negated the teaching of the holy Qur’an and as well as disrespect to the office of the Emir of Ilorin and that of the Chief Imam of Ilorin.

The clerics including the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu and the proprietor of Markaz Islamic Training Centre, Lagos, Sheik Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory, spoke at the first year remembrance prayer organised for the late father of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

Sheikh Al-Ilory described the deceased as a foremost figure in the development of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large.

“AGF was a pioneer in law, a politician of repute, and educationaist. He was passionate about the progress and development of his town (Ilorin); he established the first private secondary school in Ilorin (the then Ilorin College, now Government High School, Ilorin). For these and many enduring legacies left behind by Alh AGF AbdulRazaq, he lives on,” Al-Ilory declared.

While urging the children of the late AGF to sustain the legacies of their father, Al-Ilory praised Governor AbdulRazaq for making fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability the hallmark of his administration.

He asked the governor to shun distraction by politicians asking him to share government money to them and focus his attention on infrastructural development .

For his part, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alh Mohammed Bashir Salihu, who led the prayer, said the deceased would for long be remembered for his developmental strides and exemplary conduct while alive.

The clerics also used the opportunity to pray for the restoration of peace to the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Both Al-Ilory and Salihu appealed to all Nigerians to embrace peace and resolve all contentious issues amicably.

The prayer session was attended by prominent Nigerians, including Governor AbdulRazaq; his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi; Mutawalle Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq; Turakin Ilorin and national championship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mal Salihu Mustapha; representatives of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and traditional title holders in Ilorin Emirate.