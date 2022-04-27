Amid complaints over the cost of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms, Middlebelt Interfaith Clerics Association of Nigeria, have asked the ruling party to waive the N100 million nomination fee for their members seeking to contest the 2023 presidential election across the country.

They specifically pleaded with the party to grant a waiver to one of its members and presidential aspirant, Moses Ayom.

The clerics, who paid a courtesy call on the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja, said it was practically impossible for any of their members to raise the money to buy the nomination forms.

Director general of the Interfaith Association, Bishop Edward Chanomi, who led other leaders to the courtesy visit, said: “We the Interfaith body wishes to use this same medium to request through the intervention of your good office, that as you have given the Women and the Physically Challenged Aspirants Waivers, that you will also in the spirit of love give to men and women aspirants who are Clerics of all faith, waivers to enable them exercise constitutional rights without inhibitions.”

Disclosing the special interest of the Interfaith body in Ayom’s presidential aspiration, Chanomi said: “We want to present to you with particular interest, one of our colleagues cleric who is a presidential aspirant in the person of Rev. Moses Ayom, who we believe has what it takes to take Nigeria to another level of development.

“We wish to request that you grant him along with other clergy aspirants this unique privilege so that they can also effectively participate in this process without dis-enfranchisement,” he stressed.

According to him, “As Clerics, we are Charitable and non profit Organizations from the two leading Religions in the Country. We reiterate that as many clerics who are members of APC be given free tickets to run for any elective posts in the forthcoming elections in 2023.”

The clerics briefed Adamu about how they had carried out extensive research that led to the discovery of Ayom as a good material for the presidency in 2023.

“We are elated to inform you sir, that we were the very first to do a thorough research and find a true Nigerian, Rev. Moses Ayom whom we found to be very qualified to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Some months ago, a delegation of christian Bishops came to prevail on a true Nigerian Rev. Moses Ayom whom we believe to be one of the best choices to be elected the president of Nigeria. Shortly after, a delegation of Muslim Clerics of Imams also came with the same message to him, this gave birth to the Interfaith council who have been going round the country to canvas support for this our preferred candidate. The South East/South South youths,women and the physically challenged also endorsed Ayom for the presidency.”

On his part, Ayom had been consistent on the disadvantages of imposing exorbitant fees on aspirants to political offices.

Using the platforms of major TV programs and print media, he had specifically pointed out that the N21 million charged as nomination fee for the chairmanship of the APC was too high.

In one of his outings on Arise TV program, Ayom had charged the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC to make the nomination fee for women and physically challenged free of charge. On this, he is exceedingly happy that the NWC have respected his advice and did exactly as requested.

Ayom, who is the President/ CEO of Federal Housing Authority- KETTI investment and Development company, which District was recently revalidated by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had equally spoken on the need for the APC leadership to heed the advice of President Muhammadu Buhari that the ticket of the party should not be given to the highest bidder.

The presidential aspirant, who currently holds the title of Ozo Igbo Ndu 1 from the south East, noted that the N100 million nomination fee has taken the contest far above the reach of many APC aspirants who had genuine interest and better plans and commitment for the upliftment of the country. Examples of such categories of people are Academicians, Journalist, retirees/ pensioners, etc

“With the fixing of N100 million fee for the presidential nomination form, it is obvious that only the money bags would aspire while other potential good leaders have been blocked.” The aspirant stressed.

The aspirant said that in view of the harsh global economic realities, the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must not take decisions that could worsen the economic conditions of the people which the government represents.

He said: “APC First, the new and re-branded Adamu-led National Working Committee of the APC must be seen to be in strict compliance with global finance and economy bearing in mind that the World is still crumbling and has not fully recovered from the Covid-19 damage. Indeed places like Shaghai are atill battling with another lockdown.”