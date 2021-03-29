KADUNA WEEKLY

By Nuhu Gwamna

The Nigerian Political landscape has drastically changed from the pre-2015 election era. Campaigns are now different, the tools that are being used are now more sophisticated and these were deployed in the 2015 election. Perhaps, that explains why the poll has been adjudged to be “one of the freest and fairest elections ever held in Nigeria” by various international election observers.

A major game-changer in that historic election campaigns was the use of social media, coupled with audio-visual content, to sway public opinion. Prior to that time, social media was seen by many as ‘’something that only the youth engage in for fun.’’ However, social media has now become an unmatched tool in today’s world for information sharing. In fact, it has changed the face of almost everything, from marketing to advertising, journalism and social relations.

Nowadays, business people and entrepreneurs ‘’display’’ their goods and services on social media and customers order and they are safely delivered. All reputable newspaper houses have not only online editions but ensure presence on social media platforms, so as to reach all demographics. Nowadays, people announce weddings, naming ceremonies and sundry events on facebook, instead of delivering hard copies of the invitation cards to friends, relatives and well-wishers.

So, after the 2015 elections, the newly elected officials ensured they have social media accounts to help in disseminating clear pictures, video clips and other contents that are generated by the Media Team of the government. Besides their immediate use, social media also serve as a form of permanent public library, where people from all over the world can search and find what they seek. This archiving gives governments the opportunity to build their public profile for history and posterity. In most cases, these pictures show the step-by-step stages of a project’s evolution with ‘’before and after slides.’’

Specifically, Kaduna State Government uses pictures for project monitoring, with their ‘’Eyes and Ears’’ application. This application allows residents to send real time reports of projects that are being executed in their neighbourhoods, directly to the government. This added layer of monitoring has put both contractors and consultants on their toes and this explains the high quality of projects that are being executed by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration. In addition, using the ‘’Eyes and Ears’’ application is in line with the government’s idea of participatory governance.

However, like with everything, the use of social media to highlight governments’ projects is challenged by fake news and photoshopping. Mischievous elements post all manner of pictures and messages and attribute them to government, causing panic, misinformation and sometimes, ethno-religious crises and civil strife. This phenomenon is not peculiar to Nigeria; it is a negative global trend that every government is fighting against.

Significantly, this is why professionals should rise up to the occasion, by separating themselves from the wannabes. For example, in this day and age, photography tells more than a million stories. A good picture will depict what a written text is trying to say more effectively. For this reason, a professional photographer’s responsibility is not just to snap pictures but to capture images that tell the right story and elicit goodwill for his principal. This is often a rigorous process that involves not just clicking at the shutter. It involves peer review from colleagues, vetting from supervising officers and getting feedback when the photograph is out. As mentioned earlier, a good picture must tell a story. A good picture must be able to portray the information intended. It must also be of good quality and in a user friendly format for easy access. And it must be available in a timely manner.

In this capacity, the photographer must open himself to different styles of photography. However, the challenge is that hardly does the photographer get his subject in a staged set, waiting to be captured. The subject is usually on the move, with different distractions, surrounded by so many people. Even when the subject poses for pictures, the photographer usually has less than a minute to get the required shot. There is usually no chance for do-overs. And in any case, every event comes with its challenges but the real worth of a professional is to surmount them and get good shots to the public.