Nigeria has expressed satisfaction with the United States (US) President Joe Biden administration’s full return to the climate change global agenda.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) stated Nigeria’s position on Monday when he received at the presidential villa, Abuja, a US government delegation led by the White House deputy national security advisor, Mr. Jonathan Finer, who is currently in Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said, “We are happy that the US is fully on board with climate change and back to the table on this issue. I think one has to commend the drive that this US administration has put behind climate change.”

Four years ago, the Donald Trump administration had announced US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation issues. But on assumption of power earlier this year, the Biden administration announced the restoration of America’s commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Reiterating Nigeria’s position on a just transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, ahead of the Net-zero Emissions 2050 target, the VP said, “We are concerned, amongst other things, first about some of what has been going on, especially around gas as an effective transition fuel, and how many of the Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and some countries are insisting that gas projects should be defunded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a principal concern to us; it is one that we have made central to our advocacy and it is one of the issues that we intend to promote at the COP26,” he said.

He then informed the US delegation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which is the first in Africa.

“We have done the costing for it and all of what is required to be able to hit net-zero by 2050. Also, what the implications would be, given the constraints there, and how realistic it would be to get to net-zero by 2050 or not,” the VP added.

At the Democracy Summit President Joe Biden would be hosting later in the year, the VP said Nigeria looked forward to participating in it.

The vice president also noted that “one of the things we have always spoken about is how to ensure that illicit financial flows are discouraged,” while adding that the international monetary and financial systems have a role in stopping it.

The meeting was attended by the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard; Nigeria’s national security adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and other US and Nigerian senior government officials.

Earlier, Finer informed the VP of a potential partnership with Nigeria on a G-7 Infrastructure Programme – Build Back Better World, which the US president has made a priority.

“It involves bringing together a range of funding sources, development finance and private sector to work with key partner-countries to develop their infrastructure and fill the gap between infrastructure needs and the current state of infrastructure,” he said.