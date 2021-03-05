BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Forum for Climate Change and Human Security (FCCHS) has disclosed that climate change is one of the biggest threats to Nigeria’s human security, saying that there is a need for the country to join forces with the global community to tackle the issue headlong.

This is even as the organisation vowed to raise awareness on human activities that contributes to the rise in greenhouse gas emission and enhance the country’s actions aimed at crippling climate change.

Chairman of the coordinating committee, Mr. Virgil Akama Onyeka, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the key objectives of the forum are to share information and knowledge related to the current and future climate change challenges towards actualising the aspiration of the members of the platform.

According to him, “By engaging in a robust exchange of ideas about the climate challenges and alternative ways towards their mitigation and adaptation, the forum advocates safe community survival under the new normal”.

He said the forum has its roots on the basic tenets of service to humanity, which aims to speak for the voiceless on climate-related issues, with a view to continuously engage in climate change discourse and solution scenarios, sharing knowledge and creating awareness.

Onyeka hinted that the forum would implement pilot climate change driven projects by embarking on several public projects including organising annual international conferences on climate-related issues of national and international significance.

“We also aim to hold periodic awareness and presentations by engaging the services of the print and electronic media on actions targeted at mitigating the impact of climate change in the country’, he added.