The deputy vice-chancellor Administration, University of Abuja, Prof Sani Mohammed Adam, SAN has said that the continuous neglect of the effect of climate change and environmental degradation has led to a persistent rise in unemployment, crass poverty, anxiety and agitation in the country.

Adam who disclosed this at a lunched of a book title: “Environmentalism and Emerging Trends in Petroleum Industry Related Litigation” and the 55th birthday of the author, Clement Oji Chinaka, in Abuja urged the federal government to empower agencies with the regulatory powers to check such happening in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said agitations and anxiety seen in some parts of the country are avoidable if the environment is properly managed.

Advertisements

According to him, “That is what is causing a lot of problems because if we don’t manage our environment very well, the tendency is that there would be unemployment, crass poverty agitation and anxiety.

“Imagine we have oil here but we need to go abroad to refine the products and bring back and every day the environment is polluted because of the activities and there are health implications, the economic impacts is very high, social and cultural impact, everything is done unabated.”

The author of the book, Mr Clement Oji Chinaka, said environmentalism is everywhere in the country, stressing that the government must strengthen the regulatory agency to always do the needful.

He lamented over the situation where the regulatory agency has to rely on the IOCs to be mobilised to the site on an investigation, adding that there is a need for proper funding of such agencies.

“Environmentalism is with us here and everybody has a feeling of it and is a matter that affects everybody. Like we have advocated, the communities feel short-changed, because they’re not carried along and each time they challenge the status quo and the government is not doing much particularly in the area of the enforcement of the law.