The Federal Ministry of Environment has endorsed the campaign to plant 10 million trees in major locations across the country as a measure to combat desertification and effects of climate change.

The campaign is spearheaded by Association of Flower Nurseries and Landscaping Practitioners (AFNALPA).

The endorsement of the campaign was contained in a letter dated February 11, 2022 and signed by Mr. Rasak Kolawole Adekola on behalf of the Minister of State, Sharon Ikeazor.

According to the correspondence, the campaign was in line with the Federal Government’s vision to ensure increment on forest cover.

The letter reads in part, “I am directed to refer to your letter Ref: AFNALPA10/022/75 dated 12 January, 2022 on the above subject and convey to you the Ministry’s endorsement of your laudable and complementary programme ‘Plant a Tree Save a life’ free planting campaign aimed at planting 10 million frees in major locations across the states nationwide.

“Without any sense of equivocation, this is in line with the Federal Government’s target to increase the nation’s forest cover and thereby contribute to climate change mitigation and sustainable development.”

He said to that extent, the Ministry would be willing and ready to collaborate with the Association in achieving the said target.

On it’s part, AFNALPA noted that the campaign titled, “Plant A Tree; Save A Life” was in support of the United Nations (UN) climate change programme including the Great Green Wall initiative to plant 100 million trees in Africa.

According to the Association, with over 1,500 members in the country, it has since 2011 contributed to the growth and beautification of the FCT, preservation of the ecosystem and the provision of greenery for the beautification of Nigeria in partnership with relevant natural conservation agencies.

The President of AFNALPA, Mary Omoh, therefore, thanked the Ministry of Environment led by Barrister Sharon Ikeazor for the proactive steps taken on environmental matters, saying she has placed the issues of climate change on the front burner of national and international discourse.

AFNALPA called on Nigerians in the public and private sectors to key into the global initiatives and support the Federal Government in its bid to eradicate desertification in the country and sub-region.

“We would soon unveil their “Plant a Tree and Save a Life Campaign” for Nigerians to key into and the proposed launch of the Abuja Horticulture Village and the 10 million tree planting campaign will take place at an event to mark its 10th anniversary,” Omoh stated.