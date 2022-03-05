As part of ongoing diversification efforts to improve food security in the country, the federal government has trained over 6000 rural women farmers on gender mainstreaming and strategies for mitigation and adaptation of climate change.

Free gas cylinders were also given to each of the 6000 trainees to support the fight against climate change.

Declaring the workshop open in Abuja, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umanike, represented by Mrs. Gertrud Orji, disclosed that the workshop was part of the implementation of the national gender policy on agriculture.

Supported by the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development, anchors by the development Research and Projects Centre, and other partners, the workshop is the cumulation of zonal workshops organised at the six geopolitical zones for women farmers to train them on modalities and strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.

In her opening remarks, the assistant director gender of the Ministry, Mrs. Ifeoma Anyanwu, disclosed that the workshop was a climax for the implementation of the the National Gender Policy, which she said is an assertive document, which recognises the limitation of growth and development of the agricultural sector because of the exclusion of smallholder women farmers in strategic participation and in key decisions making and access to agricultural assets.

