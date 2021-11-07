A group, the Rights Advocacy and Development Centre (RADEC), has faulted the address presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded Conference of Parties (COPs26) annual conference on climate change in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

RADEC, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Sunday, wondered why Buhari would tell the conference that Nigeria was targeting 2060 as its net-zero plan, when the whole world requires real zero emmissions as the way out of calamitous climate change.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s coordinator, Kentebe Ebiaridor, expressed worry that the annual conference on climate change have been unable to progress towards real solutions to the climate crisis.

“RADEC watches with dismay as the United Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Conference of Parties (COPs) an annual space for intergovernmental negotiations, have been unable to progress towards real solutions to the climate crisis.

“This is because its agenda and actions have been skewed to preserve the profit-driven, vested interests of powerful corporations and their allies in governments. They continue to undermine solutions that address the core causes of climate change.

“Corporate polluters and the government negotiators at the UNFCCC don’t want to take financial, legal or any responsibility for the damage caused, or to genuinely reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most unfortunate is the statement by the President of Nigeria were he mentioned in his address about Nigeria targeting 2060 as it’s net Zero plan. The statement is insensitive to the plights of the people of the Niger Delta who have for about 60 years lived with challenge of a devastated environment.

“RADEC calls on the Nigerian government to put a halt to the propagation of false narratives such as Net Zero Emissions at a time the world requires Real Zero Emissions as the way out of calamitous climate change.

“COP26 in Glasgow UK, should not be an arena for deliberations on false notions such as Nature Based Solutions, Net Zero, Carbon neutrality, carbon offsetting but rather real actions including keeping fossil fuel resources in the ground.

“The use of Nature Based Solutions should not be an excuse for land and sea grabbing and displacement of indigenous communities especially as the divestment of the oil companies are ongoing.

“Government need to urgently go back to a binding global emissions reduction rather than the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) which according to the UN computations of submissions made so far will lead the world to a calamitous temperature increase of up to 2.7oC above pre industrial levels which will make the Niger Delta go extinct,” the group stated.