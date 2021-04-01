By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

Nigeria committed to a very ambitious Paris Agreement target, both conditional and unconditional. Since then, it has developed nationally determined contribution (NDC) sectoral implementation plans, mobilized sectors to take up and explore new actions for implementation. The nation has also developed plans, policies and most recently, very notably, issued its second green bond to the tune of $40m USD for financing climate smart projects in all sectors of the NDC. The nation is in the preparation for third issuance. Along the way, the government has leveraged and mobilized development partners’ support for achieving its conditional NDC target.

As part of efforts towards addressing the global and national climate change challenges, Nigeria has been engaging a spectrum of stakeholders to revise aspects of the NDC and set achievable targets.

Speaking at the meeting of parliamentarians, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on the NDC revision convened by the Ministry of Environment with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said Nigeria had been implementing comprehensive programs to strengthen measures for the implementation of its national commitment under the Paris Agreement since its submission in 2015.

He said the NDC revision process started in March 2020 with support mobilized by the NDC Partnership (a coalition of international institutions and countries supporting revision and implementation of NDCs) through its Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP) program.

“When Nigeria submitted its first NDC in 2015, it was considered as one of the most transparent and ambitious with unconditional economy-wide contribution of 20 per cent below Business-As-Usual (BAU) that encompasses a shift towards agro-ecological agriculture; action to end gas flaring; a scaling up of access to clean energy; and among many other measures. The NDC is consistent with Nigeria’s development priorities and strongly aligned with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. With a timeframe of 2030, under the Paris rules, Nigeria is expected to update its NDC by 2020 in compliance with the 5-year life cycle of the NDCs.

As I earlier said, this revision process is currently on-going and today’s meeting is part of that process. In recognition of the “Chile Madrid Time for Action” decision agreed to at COP25 in 2019, which urges all parties to consider the global ‘emissions gap’ when they recommunicate or update their NDCs “with a view to reflecting their highest possible ambition, this is well noted in the on-going revision exercise,” he stated.

The minister explained that Nigeria was drawing on information from more than 30 workstreams aimed at providing new assessments and analyses for the 2021 NDC, saying it planned to share the first draft of the revised NDC by the end of April 2021. He added the document could only be valid and authenticated when it is subjected to rigorous scrutiny from respective government entities and MDAs to ensure it is realistic, verifiable and achievable, even as he sought for the cooperation of the parliamentarians and other participating MDAs to actively participate in the validation process.

“Moving forward, the ministry will continue to broaden the scope of the NDC and ensure that relevant stakeholders are being carried along in all issues of NDC implementation. However, we plead that our development partners should continue to act as a catalyst to strengthen engagement and capacity to support transformative climate action through mobilization of resources,” he added.

Earlier in her remarks, the Minister of State for Environment, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor said the meeting highlighted the multidisciplinary and multisectoral support that is critical to a successful revision of implementation of Nigeria’s NDC.

“Now, in the lead up to COP26 and 2021 NDC revision timeline, in line with the Paris Agreement’s design to continually raise ambition – we are seeking again to work with partners to enhance our NDC commitment and realize opportunities to raise ambition with the support of our development partners. In 2019, the government submitted requests for support on the NDC revision to the NDC Partnership’s Climate Action Enhancement Package. Several partners, including UNDP (through both the NDC Support Programme and the Climate Promise), UN Environment, EU Delegation, ICAT, IREAN, Islamic Development Bank, 2050 Pathways, British High Commission, GIZ, FAO, and African Development Bank are now supporting the revision.

“These partners are jointly providing support to revisit energy data and explore opportunities for the energy sector, mobilize and coordinate stakeholders – including at the sub-national level, developing private sector engagement strategies, strengthening data collection and processing, mainstream gender, water assessment, circular economy, green job assessment, nature based solution and several other pieces beautifying the new NDC,” she said.

Ikeazor thanked stakeholders for the support Nigeria has received so far towards this global commitment, saying the revision and implementation would go hand in hand as we strengthen our commitment to the Paris Agreement.

“When Nigeria asked for NDC Partnership and UNDP support, both partners responded with strength. The UK is helping to mobilize climate finance through providing focused technical assistance and through the Climate Finance Adviser. GIZ is supporting the energy sector to improve data systems and better map and understand those with and without access.

“The EU is developing the systems for the waste sector, strengthening the energy sector and MRV systems and building capacity in the MDAs to carry forward NDC implementation. FAO is doing substantial work on agroforestry and climate smart agriculture, including adapting and training the use of tools for NDC implementation. EU is supporting the water and waste sector, and providing climate finance through local banks for renewable energy.

“And, many other partners are bringing strategic focus and increasing climate change within their development assistance portfolios – including Africa Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank, ECOWAS, the Bank of West Africa and many others,”she said..

In his address, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, said the lessons learnt and experiences shared towards the submission of the new revised NDC were enough to tackle the climate crisis if the momentum was maintained, adding the start of a new decade is an opportunity for further action — to take advantage of the climate change, biodiversity and oceans’ focus of international negotiations — to achieve sustainable development objectives.