Zuru Patriotic Forum (ZPF), a social group in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State, has handed over 250 economic trees to Government Girls Science College, Ribah in Danko Wasagu local government area of the state, to fight climate change.

The Forum had procured the trees seedlings, nurtured it for 12 months in the college and employed guards to protect the trees.

While handing over the trees to the Principal of the College, the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Forum, Alhaji Garba Musa Maidoki, said: “The donation also covered the procurement of protective baskets, two each for the 250 young trees. This also covered the payment of monthly stipend for one year of two staff in charge of watering and monitoring.

“Our concern is about inculcating the love for trees amongst our young girls so that in future, they could pass the message to their children. We are also concerned about the need for the College to have a green environment to support learning.”

Maidoki noted that the Forum has observed that the trees, comprising of Mahogany and Neems have survived and grown very fast from the seedling stage, stressing that, their survival have shown that the Forum objective to fund the project for green environment would be achieved.

Also, a member of the BoT of the Forum, Professor Ahmad Sanda, who is also the project campaigner, explained that the College, which is a boarding school, had met all the conditions the Forum set for any school to benefit from such programme, adding that without that, all the trees would be damaged.

He added that Alhaji Maidoki provided all the fund needed for the project, appreciating both the staff and students of the College.

“The climate change can affect our economy, our agriculture, it could cause communal clashes. Some of these crises you are seeing in Nigeria are caused as a result of climate change. We are doing this to enabling you have a conducive learning environment in the school. You need shields while you are studying. We are happy that this project has succeeded, over 90 per cent of the trees have survived,” Sanda said.

He said that some of the mangos and mahogany have grown fast, adding that the school should continue to plant trees and encourage others to do the same.

Earlier, the chairman of ZPF, Alhaji Sani Yusuf Tadi, explained the Forum members sat and discussed what they could offer to the new and unborn generations, and agreed on the project which would be of tremendous benefit to many generations.

He said: “This forum would be serving as an avenue for all civil servants and well to do people to be giving back to the society. This community gave us a lot, we were born here, trained here and we are going to serve the community too. So, we are determined to serve our people and continue to put smile on their faces. So, the ZPF came out with some programmes and one of them is a campaign to combat desertification, from desert to afforestation. We started two years ago with Federal College Zuru and we were here last year.’’

He commended the management of the school for thoroughly supervising the nurturing of the seedling, adding that the forum would also embark on other projects such as the rehabilitation of the school hall.

In her remark, the Principal of the College, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, commended the forum for donating the economic trees to the school.