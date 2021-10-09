Cloud Exchange, a leading system integrator in West Africa and a provider of end-to-end Information Technology (IT) system solutions, has officially launched Africa’s first uptime institute tier IV modular prefabricated data center in collaboration with telecommunications giant, Huawei.

The state-of-the-art data center was unveiled in Lagos recently at a grand ceremony. According to the company, the introduction was in line with Cloud Exchange’s expansion of its service offerings from systems integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure to Tier IV data center colocation, interconnects and cross-connects, managed network and security, private and public cloud services.

Speaking during the event, chief executive officer of Cloud Exchange, Mr Glad Dibetso said Nigeria’s growing digital economy drove the development of the data center.

He said, “The tier IV data center vision was born from the burning platform we were on in 2016. We had an audacious vision to build the first African Tier IV Prefabricated data center certified by Uptime Institute. We wanted to be part of the solution by finding tailor-made solutions fit for purpose and pragmatic for the continent.

“Infrastructure, especially in ICT has continued to hold the continent back. We knew that for African to fully participate in the future, we all need to improve ICT infrastructure as it is the bedrock of digitalization. We did not know how we will accomplish the Tier IV dream; however, we had the will which aligned with the quest to do meaningful work; it always seems impossible until it’s done. The effort of our employees, partners, clients, and industry stakeholders have achieved a green Tier IV data center. We not only achieved the best DC internationally, but we also made sure it’s good for the environment. We have built the very first tier IV Data Centre in West Africa, the first green one free of air and noise pollution and one that is also free of the effects of FM200 contamination.”

In the same vein, head, Data Centre and Operation at Cloud Exchange West Africa, Adetoyese Oyerinde, explained that as a customer-centric company, Cloud Exchange realized that the only guarantee for its operation was to go for the highest level of availability threshold obtainable in the world of Data Centers: A tier IV Data Centre, the facility that promises a minimum of 99.995 per cent availability.