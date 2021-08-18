G-20 Club, Abuja is celebrating the elevation of some of its members who were recently promoted in their various places of work as well as political appointments.

In a statement that was signed by the director, public relations of the club, Uti Vokpuize,

it charged members of the Club to be good ambassadors and also to add value in their new roles for the growth of the country.

The members were also charged to shun corrupt tendencies that will bring the integrity of the club to disrepute in the eye of right thinking persons.

Some of the members who were appointed into higher positions included, Barr. Zakariah M. Ifu, Nigeria ambassador to Zimbabwe; Barr. Abdulhamid Ali Ibrahim, Chief Registrar/CEO Industrial Arbitration Panel and Hon. Angyu-Tsokwa Osborne Adi Jnr, Special Adviser on New Media to His Excellency, Arc Darius Ishaku, the Executive Governor of Taraba state.

Others are: Alh. Jibrin Adamu, Director, land administration FCTA, Mr. Emmanuel Shagaya, Chief Zeduwa Kefas and Mr. Innocent Giwa Yakubu who were also elevated to the position of Assistant Director in the federal civil service.

The statement urged the affected members to view their appointments as a call to service and must therefore, continue to support every effort that would bring about the peace and growth initiative of Southern Taraba in particular and Nigeria in general.

The G20 club Abuja is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-religious and non-tribal organisation of experienced professionals from different works of life that are indigenes of Southern Senatorial District of Taraba State.

According to the statement, the Club has over the years embarked on humanitarian activities in Taraba state some which included complementing government in electrification projects in some communities, scholarship schemes and sponsorship of a Table Tennis club, which won the 2021 national tournament.