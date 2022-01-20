Immediate past chief of staff to Governor Samuel Ortom and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Pastor Terwase Orbunde, has promised to introduce cluster settlements in Benue State to check constant attacks by armed herdsmen.

He said if elected in 2023, he would ensure that community volunteer guards in the rural communities are strengthened by ensuring that all communities take ownership of security in their domains.

Orbunde said, “The micro defence system created will not take over the work of the conventional security but will support and encourage the conventional security as first line defence for the people when there is any security breach.”

The aspirant, who recently survived a motor accident on Makurdi-Gboko Road, where about three persons died, said it was the grace of God that saved his life and that he knew God protected him for a purpose which will come to fruition in 2023.

He also promised to ensure that all Benue women are encouraged to be part of the production process of the state if elected. Orbunde who made his views known during an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi said the cluster settlement patterns which will be introduced during his time will have access roads, schools and hospitals to cater for the needs of the inhabitants including the IDPs who will be moved to these settlements.

“I want to assure that Benue as an agrarian state, after the introduction of cluster settlement, I will also introduce new agricultural reforms and practices to make farming attractive to young persons.

“Also as a seasoned politician, who served at different capacities of governance, electing me as the governor of Benue State come 2023, will enable me to bring my wealth of experience to bear in the development of the state,” he added.

