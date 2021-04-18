BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC) has successfully settled a dispute between a tenant, Olalekan Balogun, who was locked out with his family from their apartment by their aggrieved landlord for 18 days.

The family was denied access to the apartment and rendered homeless after the landlord allegedly seized their belongings and sent them packing over their inability to pay the rent.

According to Balogun, he reported the matter to the police at the Meiran Police Station but efforts of the police proved abortive as the landlord, Edwin Odigie, failed to honour their invitation.

Balogun said; “All I had for many days were the clothes on my body because my landlord denied us access into our apartment because I could not meet up with payment of rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic which adversely affected my small business.”

The quick intervention of the Lagos State Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC) finally brought succour to the family as it invited the parties to mediation sessions where the problem was resolved.

After the resolution, the family was granted full access to their apartment and belongings.

According to the public affairs officer of Citizens’ Mediation Centre, Popoola Olaide, the family was also given an extension of two months stay in the apartment till May 31, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that N170, 0000 was also waived from the arrears to further ease the eventual relocation of Balogun and his family to a new property on or before May 31.