In a bid to touch the lives of indigent citizens through it corporate social responsibility, members of the Cash Managers Forum (CMF) in Abuja have offered a ray of hope to indigent patients in Garki and National Hospitals in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the Branch comptroller of CBN, Professor Frank Amagu, stated that the forum sought to touch the lives of Nigerians, in carrying out its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives.

“We are here on behalf of the Cash Managers forum to see how we can impact the healthcare system. Hence we randomly selected patients from two different hospitals who can’t afford the hospital fees .

” The Cash Managers Forum comprises of all the cash managers of all the commercial banks and we work hand in hand with them to facilitate optimum service delivery to the banking publics. We aim to touch the lives of Nigerians in one way or the other, this is the basis of our corporate social responsibility”.

Meeting with the patients at the ward, the Representatives of the forum wished the patients speedy recovery while assuring them them that the assistance being rendered would go a long way in alleviating their financial constraints/ burdens.

Receiving the gifts on behalf of the patients, the Director of Marketing and Communication Tunde Akinlalu appreciated the gesture of the forum and prayed for God’s blessings upon them.

” We are very grateful for this kind gesture, this will go a long way in ameliorating the financial burdens on this patients. You have given them hope and we are highly thankful, May God reward you all”, he lauded.

Amagu further affirmed that the forum’s corporate responsibility was not only relegated to the health sector but cuts across all facets of society.

” This is something we do annually and it varies from year to year, however for this year we have touched a lot of lives, few days ago we were with the Police Officer Wives Association , in order to appreciate the efforts of their spouses in safeguarding the lives of our officials and funds.

” We also reached out to those who put great efforts in keeping our surroundings clean in order to stem the tide of diseases, and we hope to make more impact in the lives of Nigerians.

Representatives of the various banks at the event were, Princewill Okoduwa of Zenith Bank, David Mamodu of Union Bank, Segun Babajide of Keystone Bank, Treasury Officers; Abiola Akinnigbagbe and Yakubu Maku.