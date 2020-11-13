BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos, has assured the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) of an harminious working relationship, payment of statutory entitlements as well as outstanding allowances owed some of its members.

Amos gave the assurance when he received the newly elected members of the Executive Committee (EXCO) of NASSLAF in his office on Thursday.

While responding to the array of demands presented by NASSLAF chairman, Alh Salisu Zuru, the CNA assured of prompt payment of all rightful statutory benefits to aides under his leadership.

Earlier in his presentation, Zuru listed some of the demands to include outstanding Salary Arrears, early payment of monthly salary, payment of DTA, capacity building, early payment of severance packages, as well as implementation of the 2018 CONLESS for his members.

Alh Zuru said, as “lubricants that oil the wheels of effective and efficient Legislative delivery”, there was need to prioritize training and retraining of Legislative Aides, as well as payment of statutory benefits and allowances in order to attract the best brains to the nation’s apex Legislature.

Arc. Ojo who described some of the demands as “rightful entitlements”, however said that they were pre-emptive as management has already activated the process of resolving them.

According to the CNA, while payment of the outstanding Salary Arrears would be effected before the end of this year, monthly salary will now be paid before the end of the month, beginning from this month.

On the exclusion of Legislative Aides in the implementation of the 2018 Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), the Clerk who assumed duty in July this year, said the management under his Leadership will correct the anomaly; stressing that both PASAN and NASSLAF are employees of the National Assembly and must be treated equally.

On the request to withdraw the appointment letters earlier issued to aides to capture allowances, he said there was no need as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) was reviewing the terms and conditions of service for Legislative Aides, which will be distributed on completion.

He agreed with NASSLAF to kickstart the process of getting the severance packages for the 9th Assembly early enough to forestall the experience of the 8th Assembly.

The CNA, therefore, ured NASSLAF to always explore dialogue as against confrontations, adding that “my doors are open for any engagements with you on any trade dispute”.