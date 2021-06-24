Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has sued Attorney General of the Federation, Mallami, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Assembly at Federal High Court, Abuja over the suspension of constitutional review and attend Biafra referendum.

In the suite number FHC/ABJ/CS/538/204 filed by plaintiff and leadership of the group, Nastura Ashir Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’i l, Abdul-aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam in Abuja,CNG is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct Abubakar Malami,Lawan Gbajabiamila to provide a frame work that will pave way for the self-determination of the South-Eastern States so as to leave the geo graphical entity called Nigeria before any further step is taken to review the constitutional amendment.

The suite read; To continue with the process of further amending the constitution before th resolution in terms of the agitation for self determination by the people of South-Eastern States of the federal Republic of Nigeria has a very high capability of rendering this useless.

“To continue the process which includes Creation of new additional States and the outcome of the process will affect the 5 south eastern States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,the part of the violent agitation is coming from.

“When there is violent agitation by some groups of person for an independent states of Biafra from South-eastern part of Nigeria adding that the process of reviewing further amending the constitution is still on-going and useless it is halted.”