Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) Katsina State chapter has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the sum of N6.25 billion for the state for the cattle ranch project just as it warned Governor Aminu Bello Masari to adequately utilise the fund.

In a statement signed by the state chairman of the group, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, in response to the call by some southern groups agitating for probe on the N6.25 billion ranching fund to the state, CNG commended President Buhari’s effort for the release of funds to the state which has proved his readiness to carry his statements around national security and other threats to public safety beyond rhetoric.

While explaining that the decision came from a blueprint of the programme initiated by the National Economic Council in 2018 with the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) to end not only the incessant herders/farmers clashes in the country but also banditry and kidnapping in the region as suggested by so many security experts and committees appointed to act on the matter by the government at different levels.

The chairman then advised the southern groups not to be entrenched by ethnic bias that blindfolded their eyes from seeing the truth, instead of aligning with the policy of President Buhari as a patriotic citizen of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT