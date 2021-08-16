Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described the charges against DCP Abba Kyari by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a gang-up against northern interests.

In the petition letter signed by the CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, and acknowledged by American Embassy in Nigeria, the group said it did not deny the FBI or any other police organisation for that matter the right to investigate crimes, but is worried by the trajectory introduced around Kyari’s case.

It noted that the FBI might invariably have breached the standard legal and diplomatic practice by neglecting to contact either the Nigerian High Commission in the US or the Nigerian authorities through the FBI liaison offices based in Nigeria.

According to the group the FBI might have breached another fundamental criminal justice procedure by not according Mr Kyari the benefit of being heard before going ahead with the purported indictment by an American Court in the US for an offence committed in Nigeria, and triable under Nigerian laws.

, by Nigerian courts and on Nigerian land.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that a breach of decorum and negligence of procedure might have also occurred when the FBI hurriedly published the purported indictment online without first intimating the Nigerian authorities and hearing the accused’s case.

“It is important that our friends in the US understand what a distabilised Nigeria will mean to the entire sub-Saharan region. As the most populous country on the continent and one that continuous to influence peace and stability across the sub-continent, any breakdown of law and order will further make dangerous the situation in terms of regional security, international cohesion,” it added.