The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has announced a shift in its planned security summit earlier fixed for Abuja on 20 and 21 December, citing Ember festivities as reason.

CNG’s Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement yesterday, noted that the decision to shift the event was as results of the Christmas celebration.

According to Suleiman, the summit would now take place on January 5, 2022.

“The summit designed to come up with workable suggestions to the security challenges facing the region, would now hold on 5th and 6th January to make allowance for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The shift has become inevitable as Christian brothers and sisters who are equally stakeholders in the affairs of the region would be occupied during that period.

“Certain issues of great relevance have emerged with the recent tour of CNG officials to Sokoto and other places that need to be incorporated.”