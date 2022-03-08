Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned plan to scuttle the subsidy regime which the NNPC and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources deliberately, via their cronies, allegedly imported fuel which did not only cause damages to people’s vehicles but also created artificial fuel scarcity that many businesses and economic activities were brought to a standstill.

The director, Strategic Communication Coalition of Northern Groups, Samaila Musa, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP estimated that over N200 billion is now required to clean up the adulterated fuel before it can be consumed in addition to the money already spent in purchasing, transporting and subsidising the fuel.

He said CNG’s position is therefore clear, that those responsible for importing the methanol-blended fuel must pay for its clean-up or refinement and resources from public treasury should not be used for that purpose.

“We unequivocally demand that the importation of adulterated and methanolblended petroleum must be thoroughly investigated. The perpetrators must be identified, prosecuted and sanctioned appropriately to serve as deterrence to any saboteur

