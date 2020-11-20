By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), has launched a global content branded campaign to demonstrate the impact of Dangote Industry investments across Africa through its transformational projects.

The global campaign, tells the story of Dangote’s vision of a self-sufficient Africa that is powered with the company’s investments to transforming the lives of communities and empowering the economic growth of the region through agriculture, technology and infrastructure development.

Reacting to the transformational projects across Africa, President/CEO Dangote Industry, Aliko Dangote, said, “We recognise the perceived difficulty of doing business across Africa, but we remain convinced that the potential for growth in Africa and the opportunities available in value added manufacturing remain attractive.

“As a group, we create significant value in Nigeria and the African continent by generating multiple employment opportunities via our multi-billion dollars strategic investments in Transformational projects such as efficient industrial and energy infrastructures, cement, road construction, rice production, sugar production, petroleum refining and fertilizer production.

Dangote said, these investments are aimed at achieving food sufficiency and economic growth and empowerment across the continent with positive impact on the people.”

However, At the centre of the global campaign is a film that highlights the impact of various landmark contribution of Dangote projects and initiatives including the world’s largest oil refinery that will fuel Nigeria with energy and employment, a fertiliser plant that is transforming crop farming, as well as investments in sustainability across production, training and research and essential improvements to infrastructure.

Filmed over a series of weeks in Nigeria, the campaign captures footages of each initiative, the people involved and uses statistics and graphics to show the effect that the projects have on communities, employment, future businesses and investment for the entire region and beyond.

Also, the campaign will run as a two minute film in commercial time on CNN US and international networks, with bespoke content produced for distribution across digital and social media platforms. Data targeting and optimisation will ensure that the content reaches Dangote Industries’ key audiences of global c-suite executives and business leaders.

The cross-platform campaign is the latest part of a longstanding relationship between CNNIC and Dangote Industries which includes the sponsorship of Innovate Africa and the Profit Point segment of CNN Marketplace Africa.

James Hunt, Senior Vice President, Global Client Solutions, CNN International Commercial said, “This new campaign captures the impact that Dangote’s Transformational Projects has on the community in Nigeria and the wider continent.

“By putting the impact on people and communities at the heart of our storytelling, we have been able to show the enormous and widespread impact of these impressive initiatives and projects.

“We are delighted to once again produce a cross-platform campaign with Dangote Industries as our partner and show our global audience on how the company is transforming lives every day.