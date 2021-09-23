The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has disowned the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Reacting in Abuja, the Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willie Ezeugwu, noted that the CBN Governor had not done anything to warrant the call for his resignation, hence PDP does not enjoy the support of other opposition political parties in the call.

According to him, it should be of concern to the PDP that its top and leading members were resigning in large numbers due to the unattractive nature of the party under the watch of the current National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, rather than chasing shadows when its house is consumed by an inferno.

He said, “the Nigerian opposition parties are currently supposed to be undergoing internal healing and rebuilding so as to be well positioned to take over power in 2023 but the activities of the Uche Secondus led PDP has reduced the politics of opposition to child’s play.”

Similarly, PDP Youth Movement support group (PYM) has said its attention been drawn to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP and have likened it to a person complaining about a speck in the eyes of another fellow while not seeing or pretending to see the log in his own eyes.

National Coordinator, PDP Youth Mobilisation Council, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq, said they were amazed at the irony that the same Prince Uche Secondus as well as Kola Ologbodiyan under whose watch the PDP diminished to its ever worst level and was only made to leave office courtesy of a court order despite fighting to remain in office, is the same people that are asking another person to leave office when they have refused to step down.

According to him, “do Secondus and Ologbodiyan not know that their performance at the NWC of the PDP have been the most unproductive, lackluster, uncreative and fruitless period in the history of PDP?

“Do these men not know that they have so made the great PDP so unattractive that Governors, Senators, National and State parliamentarians and even elected party officials at various levels of the party are now leaving the party in droves and seeking other platforms to guarantee or even brighten their chances of winning elections in 2023?

“Why have Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion not willingly resign if they believe that anyone who fails in an assignment should resign? Or are they waiting for the undertakers to come and carry the carcass of the PDP.

“Instead of distracting attention of focused PDP members on the upcoming convention, Kola should go and sit down and at least pen a good hand over note to his successor as his plot with Secondus to abort the PDP National Convention will fail woefully.

“A reasonable National Publicity Secretary of an opposition party will rather put the failures on the table of the elected President and not officers he has right to hire and fire.

“Doing otherwise unequivocally shows that Ologbodion is working for the larger APC interest and he must be booted out of the PDP.

“Finally, has Ologbodion not seen that for the last 5 months that the economy has been growing steadily and that the Governor of CBN has got a good grip on the happenings in the economy and that with his several proactive interventions in agriculture, manufacturing and in MSME’s, that the economy is picking up despite the insecurity, drop in global oil prices and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

“Ologbodiyan should know that all PDP members are focused on a successful Convention and will not tolerate his distractive agenda as part of a grand plot to abort the upcoming National Convention.”