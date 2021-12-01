Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has canvassed for president from the South East of the country in 2023 for justice, fairness, equity and inclusion, saying the zone has presidential materials including the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that can reposition Nigeria for development.

This assertion was made by the secretary general of the umbrella body of Nigeria political parties, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja. If Nigeria is to be united, the South East should be given the opportunity to produce the president in 2023, adding that the South East have capable hands like Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who he said had performed excellently in Enugu State with little allocations from the centre.

“Do you think if given the chance he will not transform Nigeria as a president? We have Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whom I once served as his presidential campaign director general. He was the first man to give the PDP N100 million in 1999 when he was not yet a governor. He was already rich before he became governor of Abia State. We also have the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who left billions of naira for the government after his tenure. We have Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others,” he said.

Speaking on what qualifies Ugwuanyi to be president in 2023 he said that one of what is lacking in Nigeria today is peace and the protection of lives and property of the citizens, which is the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world and that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration has given Enugu State the peace they lacked before he came. He recalled that there was a time when cultists virtually took over the government of Enugu State.

He said Ugwuanyi has been able to manage the herdsmen/farmers’ crisis in the state.

“So, number one selling point is that despite the enormity of challenges facing the country, the governor has done well in the area of security. Second, in the area of business investment development, ICT innovation and creativity, start-ups, product acceleration and wealth creation for the youth of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done well as a governor. Road infrastructure is revolutionary in Enugu State today.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has moved Enugu State from its World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking in 2014 as 27th out of 36 states to the number two most improved state in the 2018 World Bank Ease of Doing Business sub-national ranking. The governor has opened up local communities with good roads and has given rural areas a sense of belonging. These are what Nigeria is lacking as a country,” he said.