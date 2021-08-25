The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described as “belated and a clear sign of the level of incompetence and lack of foresight in and around the President Muhammadu Buhari administration” the advice by senate president Ahmad Lawan for reduction in borrowing to fund annual budget.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country also called on anti-graft agencies to identify, recover stolen revenues, arrest and prosecute all heads of agencies and ministries involved in the alleged unremitted internally generated revenue (IGR) in the country.

CNPP in a statement issued in Abuja its secretary general, Chief Willy Ezugwu said, “For the top principal officer of the National Assembly to suddenly realise that the Buhari administration is borrowing too much money after the same lawmakers consistently approved external borrowing, including permitting clauses that signed out Nigeria’s sovereignty is belated and a clear sign of the level of incompetence and lack of foresight in and around the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

He noted that the president of the Senate progressively held the view that any bill or request by President Buhari will be passed by the Senate, including unbridled external borrowing against public outcry.

“It is a shame that Nigeria has the current principal officers of the National Assembly, the worse anti-people legislative leaders since the advent of the current democratic experiment.

“With the confirmation by the President of the Senate that several agencies of the federal government are not remitting their internally generated revenues to the national treasury depicts of the unprecedented level of hypocrisy in the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

“We call on all relevant anti-graft agencies to rise up to their duties to not only prevent the looting of the nation’s treasury but to

also swing into action immediately to identify, recover stolen revenues, arrest and prosecute all heads of agencies and ministries

involved in the alleged unremitted internally generated revenues to the Treasury Single Account (TSA)”, the CNPP charged.