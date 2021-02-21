By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo had commissioned a multimillion naira storey building storey building hostel accommodation and School hall built by Navy Officers Wives Association and commended the navy wives for the stride.

In his address shortly in Calabar before proceeding on the commissioning ceremony, Gambo thanked the navy wives for the initiative which according to him is certainly going to facilitate learning in the school and entire Atimbo community where the school is sighted.

“With the hostel accommodation, students of the school are to redoubled their effort so that they will graduate in flying colours.

” As mothers who are so concern about their children growing up to become truly useful citizens Od this nation,they came up with the initiative of building a school that is nearby to the barracks,perhaps because they do not want complaints from their children of saying that the school that they are attending is too far from the barracks.

“The mothers in their own wisdom decided to start a school close to where they reside in order to make it easy for their children to attend attend school without no such complaints.

“To the students of NOWA Secondary school, I challenged you all tobaork hard and come out in flying colours.”. The CNS maintained.

Representing the Chief of Naval Staff, Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet,Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike, stressed that the structures built by the women is to encourage hard work, and learning from students in a manner that they can compete favourably with their counterparts from other secondary schools.

In her remarks, outgoing NOWA’s National President, who is also a wife to immediate past Chief of Navy Staff CNS, Barr. Theresa Ibas, stated,” The support given to our dear husbands has contributed immensely in the delivery of service to the navy.

“Within the limited resources 12 rooms storey building hostel accommodation been built” and called on her successor not to relent in the execution of project.

The outgoing NOWA’s national president stressed that over the years NOWA has remained committed to championing the course of the less privilege in the society.

I also to built a skill acquisition centre, which i had been achieved.

According to her,the school which was commissioned in 2015 with just only 43 students now have 304 students in its nominal roll, stressing that apart from commissioning 3 room six blocks in the past, she and her team are here again in the school to commission a storey building hostel accommodation for students.

Also speaking, chairman Parents Teachers Association, Mr. Clement Omina, who spoke with excitement, lauded Navy Wives for the giant stride made towards the advancement of education in the country stressing that actualization of the project couldn’t have been possible without commitment on the part of NOWA and called on hands to be on deck so that more stride can be made in development of the school.

An SS 2 students who expressed happiness over the hostel accommodation/school hall assured the NOWA president of the students readiness to work hard, to further their education up tertiary level.