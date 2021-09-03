The chief of naval staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibrahim Gambo has called for greater collaboration and inter- agency cooperation among stakeholders in the maritime sector.

Gambo made the appeal during the Naval Staff Annual Conference in Kano State with the theme: “Enhancing Nigeria’s Maritime Security for Improved National Security”.

He said the collaboration had become important because of recent happenings, especially the one posed by global pandemic leading to economic challenges.

According to him, maritime challenges include sea robbery, piracy, crude oil theft, poaching, human and illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs. He said the maritime threats have become major concern and are evolving and challenging the combat capability of the Nigerian Navy and stakeholders.

“It is clear that one of the major implications of the emerging security situation is the increasing demand for effective collaboration in Maritime policing. The present situation calls for constant re appraisals, greater collaboration as well as inter agency cooperation within stakeholders,” the CNS said

Gambo said the conference was designed to provide a veritable platform to proffer solutions in fine-tuning Nigerian Navy efforts at securing the maritime environment.

“The objective of the conference therefore is to elicit proper understanding and develop strategies that will enhance our collective effort to meet present and emerging maritime challenges in our strategic environment.

“As I always say, no single ministry, department or agency can do it alone,” he said.