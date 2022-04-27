The coalition of civil society under the umbrella of Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative and Centre For Peace, Transparency and Accountability have called on the federal government to consider internal recruitment, especially a deserved most senior, and most professionally proficient member to replace the late statistician-general, Dr Simon Harry who passed on recently.

The coalition said whilst the government would by now be trying to appoint a new head statistician-general for the sensitive agency Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), we implore the supervising ministers and Mr President to consider the critical nexus between the core mandate of NBS and economic planning, growth, and development.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja the convener, Centre for Peace Transparency and Accountability, Comrade Patrick Ogheneyero said, “In more advanced and prosperous climes, statistical data is the template that guides economic planning of nations. It guides the economic focus and priorities of government”.

Ogheneyero said the coalition surveys have revealed that all internal recruitments for Government Departments, and Agency heads turned out well considering their hugely clear understanding of the systems.

He said such recruitment has even birthed a more seamless cooperation of the Ranks-and-Files of the agencies and departments to the leadership which has helped the leaders to succeed.

“Experiences have proven grievous internal apathy against appointments made outside the agency, and even more deep seated institutional acrimony has been demonstrated towards even internal appointments that are not the most deserving which distorts the career path within the organization.

“We, therefore, implore the supervisory Minister of Budget and National Planning to look inwards with a keen respect for the career calibration and hierarchy within the organisation for the continuity of the good done and left behind by the late statistician-general.

On insecurity, he said the Global Peace Index produced by the Institute For Economics & Peace has ranked Nigeria 146 among 163 independent nations and territories.

To put an end to the challenges of insecurity across the nation, he advised the government is to consider the need to seek functional foreign partnerships, especially in the area of improved crime detection, crime arrest management technology and hardware, and improving the human resource expertise of the Nigerian military, police, paramilitary.