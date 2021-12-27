Coalition of Progressive Youths and Student Leaders (CPYS) says it will support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President in 2023 provided the APC national leader supports youth as the party’s national chairman.

The convener of the coalition, Mr Samuel Olalere, gave this position at a news conference on Sunday in Ikeja, Lagos.

Olalere said that the coalition acknowledged Tinubu’s antecedent and experience as outstanding among impressive qualifications of some potential aspirants for the office of president.

“Leadership, especially at the level of the presidency, is often not a function of brawl and physical strength.

“This is why we believe that the President of Nigeria in 2023 should be a man with requisite maturity tapered with age, someone with proven ability to discover and deploy Nigeria’s vast human potentials and talents to advance the progress of the country.

“The person that fit this bill in our considered estimation is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the APC,” Olalere said.

According to him, Tinubu possesses the right mix of experience and network to give Nigeria the right type of leadership.

He, however, said that Tinubu and the APC must strike a generational balance between the leader of the government and the head of the party by conceding the national chairmanship position to youth.

Olalere said that the party must cater for the interest of youths in the emerging 2023 political arrangements in order to attain a good generational balance in the power equation.

The convener added that the prospect of Tinubu’s presidency at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, would be linked to the party being headed by a younger person of less than 50 years of age.

“This is, therefore, a direct charge to Asiwaju Tinubu to not only lend support but also lead the way for our legitimate agitations for a younger National chairman of the APC at the February 2022 convention.

According to him, the PDP’s selection of a 25-year youth as National Youth Leader is no longer news, but Nigerians will be looking forward to seeing what the APC will do differently by electing a youth as party’s National chairman.

He said, “We still suffer an apparent discrimination in the decision-making processes of both the party and the government. This has to stop, and the time to stop it is now.

“This convention is, therefore, an opportunity for our government and the party’s structure to act its commitment and give life to the leadership aspirations of Nigerian youths as envisioned in the Not-too-Young-to-Rule Act.

“We commend particularly Messrs Saliu Mustapha, 48, from Kwara; Muhammad Etsu, 50, from Niger and Muhammed Bello, 50, from Taraba, who have thrown their hats into the ring for the position of the APC National Chairman.”

Olalere, who assured the trios of the unconditional support of the youths in the APC spread across the states, urged them not to give up but rather consolidate and align in order to achieve a united front. (NAN)