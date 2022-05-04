A coalition of rights and democracy groups in the Southeast region has commended the government of Anambra State led by Prof Charles Soludo for dissolving the current leadership of the various markets in the state.

The development is part of the government’s sanitization and democratization exercise in the state’s markets.

The group, which comprised International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law-Intersociety, the Southeast Zone of the Civil Liberties Organization-Southeast CLO and the Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights and Democracy Organizations-SBCHROs, made its position known in a statement issued in Enugu yesterday.

It alleged that the sacked market leaders had resorted to make the state ungovernable since their attempts to bribe their way back to offices were rebuffed by the state government.

The statement jointly issued by Emeka Umeagbalasi (Intersociety); Comrade Aloysius Emeka Attah (Southeast CLO) and Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme (SBCHROs), disclosed that , “Pieces of available information also have it that it was when the Ghana-Must-Go and Brown Envelopes failed to do their biddings that some of the affected traders turned around and threatened the state government with a showdown/shutdown”.

The statement urged the affected market leaders “to prepare their handover notes, pack and go and stop flying bribery money in Ghana-Must-Go bags and brown envelopes at Awka Government House. They are also reminded that no amount of nocturnal meetings and bribery money in Ghana-Must-Go can coerce the state government to recant its stance on this.

“We therefore boldly commend Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and throw our full weight of support behind his informed, timely, correct and popular decision.”