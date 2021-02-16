Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been likened to a pot calling a kettle black following its criticism of the current administration.

The Coalition of Buhari Friends and Supporters (CBFS) described the PDP’s claim of collapse under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the height of insanity and an indication that the opposition and all that they represent wants to take Nigerians for a ride in their typical manner.

The group made these known in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Anthony Agada, on Sunday.

The CBFS said the PDP is attempting to force Nigerians to forget their despicable performance while they held sway.

According to the group, the opposition is economical with the truth over claims that the APC-led government has not done enough to address the security challenges in the country.

The Buhari coalition further hailed the present administration for being outstanding in clearing the mess left behind by the PDP in the past five years, so much so that the country has witnessed tangible gains in critical sectors of the economy.

The group, however, called on the PDP to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians over its puerile attempt at castigating the efforts of the Buhari-led administration in setting Nigeria on the path of greatness.

The CBFS also warned the opposition to desist from this despicable attempt at insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians still healing from the locust years brought upon the country by successive PDP administrations.