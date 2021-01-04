BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Coalition of Youth and Student Organizations In Nigeria (CYSON) has commended the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala and the university security services on the successful rescue of a lecturer with the Department of Human Psychology, Dr. Bako, from Kidnappers.

The commendation was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna and signed by the chairman of CYSON, Comrade Adamu Matazu.

Matazu described the ABU VC as a leader with uncommon dexterity, courage and foresight, saying that his action has sent a clear warning to bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals.

“Under the VC’s watch, no stone will be left unturned in safeguarding the lives and properties of staff, students and anybody living or coming into the University for one legitimate business or the other,” he added.

Matazu noted ABU Zaria’s recent success stories on unravelling crimes of kidnapping and other vices, made it necessary for institutions and other private establishments to step up their game and have a local security arrangement in collaboration with the nation’s security agencies to contain the criminalities of the violent elements in the society.

The CYSON chairman, therefore, charged the VC not to be deterred but remained determined and resolute in the pursuit of justice especially on the arrested criminals and their collaborators, urging that it should be done using every might at the disposal of the University to serve as deterrence to other intending criminal elements.

He expressed confidence on the ability of the University Security Services under the dynamic leadership of the unassuming Mallam Ashir and the no no-nonsense VC to protect the lives and property of staff, students, business community, visitors and other members of the University community.

“By this confidence, we hereby declare ABU safe for the return of students especially now that the nine months-old ASUU strike has come to an end and academic activities are set to resume in no distant future,” Matazu added.