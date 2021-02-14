Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

The professionals, operating under the banner of Coalition of Nigeria Professionals for Peace and Good Governance (CNPPGG), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his choice of Service Chiefs, saying the team was better positioned to achieving the mandate of securing lives and property.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Prof. Abiola Odukoya; National Secretary, Dr Andy Ifeanyi and National Programme Officer, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Kankara, respectively, the group said a review of the appointment process will be just and proper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, the professionals said the appointment of Major-General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will facilitate better coordination of the Service Chiefs, considering his operational and command capabilities that had warned him many military laurels in the past.

According to them, being a tested General, who had commanded Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in the North East, as well as the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), it was just a matter of time, and the ravaging insurgency will be a thing of the past.

Also, members of the coalition have tasked Senators and House of Representatives’ members on the urgent need to invoke the federal character principle during the screening and confirmation of the Service Chiefs.

“As representatives of the people, they must, at all material times, uphold the sanctity of federal character principle, which invokes proportional representation in public governance process.

They contended that, as Representatives of the over 200 million Nigerians, posterity will definitely be kind to them, if they drew President Buhari’s attention to the fact that a major ethnic bloc had remained consistently shot out in the Service and security Chiefs’ equation.

They argued further that it was not in the interest of national unity and co-habitation for the Igbo nation not to be represented in sensitive military, security and para-military appointments since May 29, 2015 when President Buhari was sworn-in for his first term of office.

“We hasten to commend our amiable and progressive President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the careful selection and eventual appointment of the new set of Service Chiefs, who are coming at a time the security situation in the country is alarming.

“As professionals in our various fields of endeavours, we note with satisfaction, the choice of Major General Lucky Irabor, to lead the Service Chiefs in his capacity as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Notwithstanding, they have insisted on geo-political and ethnic balancing in the choice of military heads’ appointments, saying the development remained a soothing balm against marginalisation, as ably echoed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.