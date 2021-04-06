By Our Correspondent

Coliation of groups under the aegis of South-East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has condemned attacks launched on the Imo State Police Command’s headquarters, in Owerri, the correctional Centre headquarters in the state.

The group which fingered the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for the act, tasked security agencies to immediately swing into action with a view not only to fish out the perpetrators but also their sponsors to face the law.

In a statement, sign by the national President, Prof. Madumere Chika, CSEPNND Says that “this dastardly act is political and well calculated to make Imo State in particular and South East in general, ungovernable.”

“We condemn in totality the barbaric attack on Imo State Police Command’s headquarters in Owerri, Nigeria Correctional Centre headquarters, the military and some security agencies as well as government properties.

This act supposedly coming from an outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) must be stopped immediately before the whole world starts seeing us as enemies of the society. ”

“We therefore appeal to all Igbo sons and daughters of good will to immediately rise up and support the president Muhammad Buhari and the current administration in the state,'” he added.

“If we allow these criminals to weaken our security agencies in the South East, they will revert to us and make the state more ungovernable for all the citizens.” He further stressed.

Saying that the sponsors of the act, ‘some of our elites who are funding these criminals, we wish to passionately appeal to them to desist forthwith.’

“No matter the political differences, we must know that Imo State belongs to us all and if we destroy it today because of politics, we will be the first victims,”it further warned.

It said:”We register our utmost displeasure with those trusted with the security of lives and property in Nigeria especially the newly appointmented service chiefs. We feel they are not up and doing despite the high expectations that greeted their appointments.”

According to the group” we are appealing to Inspector general of police Muhammad Adamu to fish out those Criminals Element in state.

“The service chiefs must pay necessary attention to the South East immediately before it degenerates into full blown war.”

The group tasked the Imo State governor,Hope Uzodinma to immediately summon stakeholders to a meeting with a view to tackling issues giving rise to the ugly development in the state in particular and the South East in general.