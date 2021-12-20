The coalition of civil society under the umbrella of the New Era for Sustainable Leadership has hailed the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman saying under his current leadership the service has witnessed array of reforms, landslide achievements, and operational improvement.

Apparently reacting to the tenure extension of the Controller’s tenure by 18 months by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Abuja, the convener of the group, Mr Yinka Sotade, described Liman as a square peg in a square hole.

While debunking reports that his extension of service was for him to raise funds for a senatorial ticket during the 2023 general elections, he said such claims is false and baseless.

Sotade, however, said that with the current paucity of dedicated leadership “wherever loyalty and hard work is not rewarded, then disloyalty and failed leadership should not be penalized”.

He stressed that the service under Liman has achieved ISO Certification which earned her the rating of being the first amongst military and paramilitary organisations in Africa to obtain such a certificate.

According to him, “FFS under the leadership has saved over 800 lives, with about 166 lives between 2020 and June 2021 alone.

“Rescued due to fire and other related emergencies, over 500 persons in distress with about 82 persons between 2020 and June 2021 alone while saving property worth over N15.1 trillion.”

He added that in every area and sector of life and economy, result-oriented leaderships are needed, identified, applauded, encouraged, and allowed to advance the good work.

