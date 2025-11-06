A coalition of civil society organisations has endorsed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, director of Civil Society Groups, Team Tinubu, Lokoyere Geoffrey, said the event was not merely another political announcement but a “declaration of purpose, a statement of collective will, and a call to action.”

“We are here to tell the Nigerian people, and indeed the world, that Team Tinubu has arisen — not as a mere campaign structure, but as a national movement of conscience, driven by the belief that Nigeria’s destiny can and must be shaped by the active participation of its citizens,” Geoffrey said.

He explained that Team Tinubu is a broad-based coalition of patriotic Nigerians — professionals, artisans, women, youth, community leaders, and civic advocates — drawn from every region, faith, and background.

“What unites us is not politics for its own sake, but the conviction that good governance, economic stability, and social justice are achievable under visionary and inclusive leadership,” he added.

According to Geoffrey, the organisation believes that civil society must go beyond mere advocacy, describing it as “the heartbeat of democracy, the conscience of governance, and the bridge between the people and power.”

“For too long, this space has been underutilised in shaping national political direction. Today, we are changing that narrative,” he said.

He noted that Team Tinubu seeks to build an organised civil society front that will not only support the re-election of President Tinubu but also ensure that the administration’s policies and programs reach citizens at the grassroots — from the bustling cities to the most remote communities.

Geoffrey said the movement was motivated by the president’s leadership style, describing him as “courageous, reform-minded, and resilient.”

“In just over two years, we have witnessed President Tinubu’s bold economic restructuring, efforts to stabilize the polity, rebuild institutions, and strengthen Nigeria’s international standing. The Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually taking root,” he stated.

He, however, acknowledged that nation-building is not an easy task, stressing that it requires persistence, patience, and partnership.

“That is why Team Tinubu is stepping forward to serve as a bridge between government and the governed, leadership and citizenship, and between the promise of reform and the people it seeks to empower,” he said.

The group urged Nigerians to shun apathy and take active part in national development.

“Democracy thrives when citizens participate, not spectate. This is not the time for indifference or cynicism. It is the time for renewed hope, renewed commitment, and renewed action,” Geoffrey declared.

He emphasised that civil society should serve not only as watchdogs but as partners in policy advocacy, social mobilization, and national development.

“We call upon every group that believes in democracy, peace, accountability, and progress to join us in this great journey of consolidating governance gains and building a Nigeria that works for everyone,” he added.

In his remarks, Agune James Malu, Director Contact and Mobilization

