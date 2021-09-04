The Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youths Nationalities (COEYN) has vowed to resist the state of emergency being canvassed in some quarters, warning that those advocating for such should desist from that because they would not accept it.

The chairman, Comrade Samson Lohnan and publicity secretary, Amb. Duwan Bosco, stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos yesterday.

They also demanded the removal of the GOC, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army who doubles as the OPSH commander for alleged lackadaisical action and conduct resulting in the loss of lives and property within his area of responsibility.

Similarly, the All Progressive Congress (APC) elders council has called on security agencies to present the perpetrators of heinous acts for immediate prosecution so that justice would be served.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the elders, Arch. Pam Gyang, urged the people of Plateau State to eschew bitterness and embrace peace, dialogue, reconciliation and forgiveness.

The council condemned the manner which corpses of victims were handled, adding that it is not in the character of the people of Plateau State to desecrate the dead.