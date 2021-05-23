Over 500 civil society organisations under the umbrella of Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG), have passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Equalization (Management) Fund (PEF), Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Bobboi.

The coalition passed the vote of confidence at a world press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

President of the coalition, Mr. Etuk Bassey Williams, said the PEF Executive Secretary’s achievements necessitated the press conference by over 500 CSOs across Nigeria in order to pass a vote of confidence on him.

The coalition observed that Bobboi has since his assumption of office in 2016, brought his wealth of experience in the industry to bear, and that his administration has maintained a good relationship with stakeholders, especially in the downstream sector, which is evidenced by the smooth distribution and stabilisation of petroleum products nationwide and price unification.

For his part, Bobboi expressed gratitude saying, “It gladdens my heart to know that there are Nigerians who have seen and appreciated my efforts towards achieving my mandate.

“During my time, the NNPC has indeed positioned the Agency to express its mandate as a socio-economic intervention agency. This is evident in our efforts to balance transportation differentials so as to sustain price unification across the nation.”

According to the coalition, being the first Executive Secretary to be appointed within the ranks, he has over the years, encouraged self-development and capacity building, acquisition of skill, knowledge, discipline, accountability, efficiency and all etiquettes for improved job performance, which has added value to the organisation.

“The coalition came about passing the vote of confidence on Abubakar Bobboi following a verification tour we conducted in 2020 across the country which showed the manifestation of all his efforts in the PEF which are worthy of commendation.

“A critical look at his time will reveal that the Bobboi-led Board has introduced an Automated Fuel Management System and Sensor Network Solution to enhance delivery, monitoring, and management of downstream petroleum products nationwide. This singular effort has ensured credibility in reporting, by eliminating discrepancies in daily consumption volumes of petroleum products.

“The Board also advanced progressively in pursuing and the deepening of domestic gas utilisation and consumption and overall monetisation of the gas resource.

“We make bold to state that Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi has been able to justify the confidence reposed on him by President Mohammadu Buhari who considered and re-appointed him for a second time in office.

“We therefore, after a critical evaluation and analysis of the administration of Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Bobboi, hereby pass a Vote of Confidence on the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund,” Bassey concluded.